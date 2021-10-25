PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — District Attorney Larry Krasner announced his office is launching a new initiative aimed to respond to the health and safety challenges of gun violence especially in the city’s West and Southwest sections. Krasner calls it the West/Southwest Collaborative Response to Gun Violence.
West and Southwest Philadelphia have suffered one of the highest spikes in gun violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the DA's office.
Krasner was surrounded by community members as the initiative was announced at the Early Learning Center.
On Sunday night, a 25-year-old man was killed and a 24-year-old pregnant woman critically injured after a shooting. It happened near a Wendy's at the Penrose Shopping Plaza in Southwest Philadelphia just after 8:30 p.m.
Police said the man was shot multiple times in the head and body. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.
The woman was shot once in the lower back. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where police say she and the unborn child have been stabilized.
Krasner explained Monday how the new initiative would work following that shooting.