BROWNS MILLS, N.J. (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a double shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl injured last week in Browns Mills. Authorities say Kai Johnson, of Pemberton, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Snow Avenue in Brown Mills for reports of a shooting at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Oct. 18. They found 17-year-old Malachi Treherne, of Pemberton, lying in the doorway of the residence he was visiting on Snow Avenue.

Malachi was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old girl was also found suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and has since been released.

Investigators say Johnson and Malachi were having an argument inside the house when Johnson pulled out a gun and shot both victims. Other people were present in the home at the time of the shooting, including a 2-year-old boy, but they were not injured in the shooting.

An autopsy revealed Malachi died as a result of two gunshot wounds to his head.

Johnson turned himself in to police Friday afternoon and is lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. He had his first appearance Saturday afternoon in Superior Court and is awaiting a hearing on the prosecutor’s office’s motion to detain him.

The case is going to be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Detectives from the Pemberton Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office continue to investigate.