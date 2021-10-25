PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office called on the city to restore an annual grant to the office. That funding was cut in 2020.
Greater Philadelphia Film Executive Director Office Sharon Pinkenson spoke to the city council's committee on Commerce and Economic Development on Monday.
"Our fear is and was that without a professional film commission in Philadelphia, filmmakers will no longer choose Philadelphia for their productions," Pinkenson said.
Adam Sandler was the latest to bring a big budget movie to Philadelphia.
Pinkenson said despite the pandemic, the Philadelphia area is still attracting film production.
In the last fiscal year, she estimates those productions brought $309 million to the city.