PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 got a preview of the American Veterans Media’s new full-length documentary about 64 students at Philadelphia’s Thomas Edison High School who had been killed in the Vietnam War. The documentary debuts on Nov. 6 at the Ocean City American Legion Post.
By the end of the Vietnam War, 64 of Philadelphia's Thomas Edison High School students had been killed in the conflict. They were a staggering 10% of the city's 648 deaths from Vietnam.
Thomas Edison High School had the highest death rate for any high school in the country.
Philly’s own American Veterans Media is a new 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is producing veteran-themed documentary films.
Click here for more information.
