PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say attempted to abduct a 2-year-old child in North Philadelphia. Police say the child was walking with his mother on the 2300 block of N. 11th Street, around noon, on Oct. 17, when the man is seen on video attempting to grab the child.
The suspect is described as a Black man, in his mid 30’s, approximately 5’11, with a thin build and wearing maroon sweatpants and a navy blue shirt. He appears to have a back brace or light jacket tied around his waist.
If you have any information on this incident call police, at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).