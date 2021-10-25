PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stacey Hayes, the suspect accused of killing a Jefferson University Hospital nursing assistant and shooting two Philadelphia police officers, has been found unfit to stand trial, according to the district attorney’s office. Hayes’ criminal case has been paused.

Police rushed to Jefferson University Hospital on Monday, Oct. 4, where police say Hayes was wearing scrubs and walked in, went up to the ninth floor and shot and killed fellow nursing assistant Anrae James.

The suspect was wearing body armor and armed with multiple weapons, including an AR-15, according to officials.