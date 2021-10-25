PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy was fatally struck in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Monday afternoon. Police said the incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. at 33rd and Huntingdon Streets.
According to police, the boy was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Huntingdon Street at a high rate of speed.READ MORE: Philadelphia Eagles Trade QB Joe Flacco To New York Jets
The boy was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he later died.READ MORE: Montgomery County Air Force Pilot Fighting For Life, Daughter Killed In Plane Crash
Authorities say the striking vehicle, a white Buick Enclave, was later found unattended on the 4000 block of Balwynne Park Road.MORE NEWS: New Wiretap Recordings In John Dougherty, Bobby Henon Bribery Trial Focuses Negotiations On Lucrative Franchise Deal With Comcast
Police are still searching for the driver.