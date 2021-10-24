PHILADELPHA (CBS) — Two people, including a 21-year-old, are in critical condition after a shooting in West Philadelphia. The incident happened in the 5600 block of Walnut Street around 5:08 p.m.
Philadelphia police said both victims were shot once. The first victim, the 21-year-old was shot in the neck. The second victim, a male, was hit in the chest. Authorities did not give an age for the second victim.
Both arrived at the hospital via a private car.
The shooting is still under investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here