PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA employees have a big decision to make on Sunday. The union wants better wages for workers and if they don’t get it, walking off the job could be their next move.

Union workers will get an update from their president as to how talks with SEPTA are going. If they vote to go on strike, that means public transportation could be interrupted in the next couple of weeks across the Philadelphia region.

Members of the transport workers union will vote to strike if a fair agreement with SEPTA is not moving in the right direction. The group is fighting for maternity leave, pay to families of transit workers who lost their lives to COVID-19, enhanced police presence for safer conditions for riders and workers and better wages.

If there’s a strike, this will also impact students who use SEPTA to get to and from school. SEPTA says they are working to come up with a fair and financially responsible agreement.

SEPTA and the union have until Nov. 1 to come up with a new contract. If there is a strike, this will impact bus, subway and trolley services — but regional rail and suburban buses will run as normal.

The authorization vote is scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m.

The union’s contract with SEPTA expires at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1.

That is the soonest that SEPTA bus, trolley, and subway drivers could walk off the job.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com and CBS3 for continuing coverage on Sunday’s vote.