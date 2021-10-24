PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen in the city’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood. Police say 13-year-old Leienna Cuevas was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 23 around 5:20 p.m. by her mother at their residence on the 1600 block of Hoffnagle Street.
Leienna is described as 13 years old, 5-feet-tall and 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie that has an anime female character on it and black Adidas pants with white lettering.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.