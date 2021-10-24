PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Legendary Eagles coach Dick Vermeil helped Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School ring in Homecoming Week Sunday. The former head coach spoke at the Drexel Hill school’s communion breakfast.
The goal of the breakfast is to provide physical and spiritual nourishment to the community. At age 85, Vermeil has a lot of wisdom to share.
“It was fun to talk about the philosophy of coaching, the philosophy of living, and people at this age are more apt to agree with me than a younger group,” Vermeil said with a smile. “I enjoyed it, great school, great leadership here.”
Vermeil also said he is humbled to be selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022.