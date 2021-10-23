CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Election Day is still more than a week away, but voters cast their ballots Saturday in New Jersey. It was a first for the Garden State.

“It’s been very quiet today. We need more voters to come out,” Kim Campisi, the Democratic Administrator for the Camden County Board of Elections, told CBS3.

It was a slow start in Camden County, but from now through Election Day voters will have access to the ballot box. The Knapp family will be out of town November 2, so they’re making use of the early access.

“There’s a lot of stuff out there I’m not happy with,” Vern Knapp said. “Taxes and everything else.”

It’s the first year for in-person early voting in new jersey. Governor Phil Murphy was out campaigning and said this will give more people an opportunity to vote.

“I don’t care if it hurts or helps a given candidate. We’re opening up Democracy, and I’m proud of that,” Gov. Murphy said.

Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli also made rounds on day one of early voting, vowing to create change in the state on his “Fix New Jersey Tour.”

New this year, people can visit any location within their county and still be able to vote.

“We have the new electronic poll books so they can find you, and you’ll be able to vote on screen,” Sarah Booker, the Republican Administrator for Camden County Board of Elections, explained. “You can make your selections, print out your ballot and put your ballot through the ballot tabulator and it will be specific ballot style to your town.”

Sites are also spread out to offer easy access.

“We have locations in the north county, south county, and everything in between,” Campisi said. “No voter will be any further than 15 mins from an early voting location.”

Drop boxes are also an option. There are 29 of these across Camden County, compared to the 13 available during last year’s primaries.

You can still apply for a mail in ballot before Oct. 26. All regular polling locations will be open Nov. 2. Last year, only limited locations were open due to the pandemic.

Early voting is open through Oct. 31. The following early voting centers can be found in Camden County:

Blackwood

Camden County Elections and Archive Center

100 University Court

Blackwood 08012

Runnemded

Harry Williams Community Center

2 Broadway

Runnemded 08078

Collingswood

Collingswood Senior Center

30 W. Collings Avenue

Collingswood 08078

Atco

Bud Duble Senior Center

33 Cooper Folly Road

Atco 08004

Voorhees

Lion’s Lake Community Center

101 Dutchtown Road

Voorhees 08043

Merchantville

Merchantville Community Center

212 Somerset Street

Merchantville 08109

Camden

Rowan University

129 S. Broadway

Camden 08103

For more information on how to early vote, as well as details on this year’s elections, click here.