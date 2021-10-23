TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have surged again in New Jersey and around the nation with double-digit increases in the Garden State at a time of year that usually sees decreases due to a drop in demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.43, up 12 cents from a week ago.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.23 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.37, up seven cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.16 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say the increases, largely due to the cost of crude oil, leave consumers paying an average of $17 more to fill their vehicles than they did at this time a year ago.
