PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 3700 block of N. 2nd Street, just after 10 a.m. Friday.
Police say the man, in his 60's, was standing in the middle of the street when he was struck.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the location.
The incident remains under investigation.