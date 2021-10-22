PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some at-risk teens and young adults in North Philadelphia will be taking a bus ride to see Philly’s own Meek Mill perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City — courtesy of the rapper. Carl Day is a pastor of Culture Changing Christians, offering church services, mentorship, and community outreach to young people at his facility along Allegheny Avenue.

Nearly 60 of his youth will be heading up to New York thanks to Meek Mill and Roc Nation. He’s hoping the Saturday evening excursion will be a welcome outlet for some who have never left Philadelphia.

“It’s a great opportunity for our youth and the young men we serve as well,” Day said. “Also just keeping them safe, you know, like giving them exposure, giving them experience, keeping them safe, getting them off the streets on a Saturday night in Philadelphia that’s a big deal regardless of what it is that a person has to do. Just ensuring and knowing that you know, they don’t have to be somewhere out on the streets and then also seeing their favorite artist, someone comes from what they come from.”

Pastor Day says the bus will leave the Liacouras Center on Broad Street to head to New York at 4 p.m. on Saturday in time to get to the Meek Mill concert that evening.