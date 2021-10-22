PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It came down to the wire but the Sixers let one slip away in a 114-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in the home opener. The team fought hard without Ben Simmons.

Sixers fans had a lot to say about the home opener, but now the Broad Street blues are in full effect.

Fired-up fans filtered into the Wells Fargo Center with the city skyline in full view. They were ready for the Sixer’s Friday night home opener.

The team played in front of a packed house. Fans say it’s been a long time coming.

“We are excited to be back, can’t wait to cheer them on,” one fan said.

“A little father-son bonding night. He is so pumped,” another fan said.

Even with a fresh new start, the Ben Simmons saga is still on the minds of many.

“Ben Simmons is disappointing me. He is starting to hurt my soul,” one fan said.

Aside from the drama off the court, fans say they are excited to see what the team has in store this season.

“I think it’s going to be a really good season,” one fan said.

One young fan summed it all up for the night when he was asked what he was looking forward to the most.

“Them beating the Nets,” he replied.

That didn’t work out but many fans were optimistic about the team’s future.