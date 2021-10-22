PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In a story you’ll only see on CBS3, a family is demanding answers after a crash involving a Philadelphia police cruiser and another vehicle left a woman in critical condition earlier this month. Brenda Speaks’ family says she just had to get her leg amputated after that crash.

Security video we’ve exclusively obtained shows the moments a woman is about to cross the intersection right in front of the 39th District Police headquarters when her life changed forever.

A car is seen traveling through a green light on Hunting Park Avenue.

Moments later, a Philadelphia police cruiser, with its lights on, appears to go through a red light coming from Schuyler Street and stops in the intersection.

That’s when another car, going through the right of way on Hunting Park Avenue, slams into the police car.

The crash left Speaks, 58, who was trying to cross the street, with major damage to her leg.

“She’s undergone several surgeries and they actually had to amputate it,” said Bonnie Speaks, the victim’s niece.

The victim’s three nieces sat down with Eyewitness News, saying their aunt is still in the ICU recovering from a lower leg amputation. Her nieces blame the officer in the cruiser.

“From what I can see, it was just carelessness. Something most definitely that could have been prevented on his part,” Kenyante Speaks said.

At the time of the crash, officials said the officer in the cruiser was leaving 39th Police District headquarters, responding to a call.

Philadelphia police wouldn’t answer any questions Friday, saying the investigation is still ongoing.

But officers did provide Eyewitness News this policy, Directive 9.7. It reads, in part: “Philadelphia police personnel, when responding in emergency driving mode shall come to a complete stop to ensure an intersection is clear prior to entering an intersection.”

“The department has directives for a reason, they have rules for a reason. And they state even if the sirens and lights are on and you’re responding to an emergency, you cannot blow a red light or a stop sign. And he did not do that here,” Jordan Strokovsky, Brenda Speaks’ attorney, said.

“The way he came into the intersection, if he would have slowed down three more seconds, this all would have been prevented,” Olympia Speaks said.

The attorney also says a lawsuit is being filed that seeks monetary damages as well as assurance from police their own policies will be followed.