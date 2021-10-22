UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A rally is planned for 1 p.m. Friday after two women were sexually assaulted in two separate incidents involving SEPTA trains. The rally will take place at the 69th Street SEPTA station in Upper Darby.
That station was the site of the most recent assault, where police said Edwin Allen, 28, ripped off half a woman’s clothing and groped her on the escalator. Authorities said the victim had fallen asleep on the El train and asked Allen on how to get back on.
The El train is where a woman was raped on Oct. 13; police said 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy assaulted the victim in a crowded train around 10 p.m. that night. Prosecutors later said that despite initial reporting, passengers did not record videos of the incident as it happened.
Inter-Faith Social Change Movement organized the rally.