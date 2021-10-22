PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is expected to start this week in Las Vegas, head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday. Johnson returned to the team earlier this week after missing time due to a mental health battle.
Sirianni said Friday that Johnson had a good week of practice and they are expecting him to not only play but also start at right tackle against the Raiders on Sunday.
"He had a good week of practice and we'll be expecting him to play and start at right tackle" – Coach Sirianni on @LaneJohnson65 pic.twitter.com/jQrUNmV33l
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 22, 2021
Johnson opened up about his battle with anxiety and depression on social media earlier this week.
— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) October 18, 2021
Eagles fans are known to travel to see the team and Sirianni is looking forward to seeing all the Eagles green on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Eagles fans are known to travel to see the team and Sirianni is looking forward to seeing all the Eagles green on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"We just want to make them proud and we want to give them something to cheer about, so really appreciate that support and look forward to seeing all of the green in the stadium on Sunday," Sirianni said.