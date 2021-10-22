NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Colonial School District in Delaware could move to online learning due to their “critical” bus driver shortage, according to a letter addressed to parents. District leadership put the letter on the website.

According to the letter, the bus driver shortage is “critical” after the district is “down several drivers who have been taken off the road due to a variety of reasons.” The letter doesn’t go into detail on those reasons. The district has resorted to using CDL-certified office staff, as well as mechanics, to drive the buses. Some are also making double and triple runs.

“We ask that students take their Chromebooks and materials home each day because we could reach a tipping point where any additional loss of drivers could mean pivoting to online learning temporarily at a moment’s notice,” the letter said.

The school bus driver shortage is a national issue; in Pennsylvania, the Department of Education is asking for those with CDL certifications who are interested in helping out to fill out a form.

The full letter from the Colonial School District is below.