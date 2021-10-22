CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was in Chester County on Friday to break ground on a new train station. The governor’s office provided video from the construction site on Fleetwood Street.

A new Coatesville train station will be built just east of the old station building, which has been closed for more than 20 years.

The new station will include platforms that will conform with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

It will also improve connections to the Amtrak Keystone Corridor.

The project will cost $65 million.