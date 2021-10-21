Zsa's Ice Cream In Mount Airy Putting A Unique Spin On Classic Ice Cream Flavors With Locally Sourced Ingredients

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – When you think about sweets made from scratch you might think of pies, cakes, or cookies, but in this week’s Taste with Tori, we head to Zsa’s Ice Cream in Mt. Airy, where they use fresh, locally sourced ingredients to create unique ice cream flavors.

If you’re in the mood for a fresh frozen treat with all the feels, flavors and peaks make a move to Mt. Airy and look out for Zsa’s Ice Cream.

“They’re modern takes on classics,” owner Danielle Jowdy said.

At Zsa’s on Germantown Avenue, they always have 10 unique and unbelievably delicious flavors that are seriously from scratch.

“We did introduce cookies and cream this year, but we make all the cookies for it,” Jowdy said.

They also change seasonally and pack plenty of surprises. And not too far away inside of their test kitchen is where they get to think out of the box.

Connecticut-born owner Danielle Jowdy started making ice cream for fun after graduating from Philly U in 2009. But in 2011 was when she went full-time, and over time it just grew and grew.

“We had about 50 grocery stores carried our products and all the Whole Foods in the area,” Jowdy said.

But in 2020 she had to make a choice.

“The grocery store accounts were going off the charts,” Jowdy said. “There was only like so much we could do.”

Do they stay big or go small? And what she chose was joy.

“We basically shut down our wholesale business March 2020, put all of our eggs in the scoop shop and it also forced me to stop the part of the business that didn’t bring me joy,” Jowdy said.

She says what brings her joy is, “coming up with unique things, getting excited about sharing something new with customers and seeing their reaction.”

To learn more about Zsa’s Ice Cream, click here.