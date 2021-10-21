PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a violent Thursday night in Philadelphia. Police say at least two people have been killed.

A man is dead and a 14-year-old boy was injured in a double shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Cambridge Street around 5:50 p.m.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 14-year-old was shot twice in the arm and twice in the chest. He is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Another man was killed in a separate shooting in West Oak Lane. Police say the 25-year-old was shot in the neck and killed around 3:45 p.m. on the 1500 block of West 65th Avenue.

Police say an arrest has been made.

Back in North Philadelphia, a 23-year-old man was shot approximately seven times, including in the head, on the 900 block of North 11th Street around 6:15 p.m. The man is currently in extremely critical condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made in that shooting.

In Hunting Park, a 20-year-old woman was critically injured in a shooting on the 4000 block of Old York Road around 5:30 p.m.

Police say she was shot twice in the back, once in the neck and once in the side. No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.