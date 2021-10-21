PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The CDC is warning consumers to check their pantries after an onion recall. Certain onions have been linked to a salmonella outbreak in 37 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The CDC says more than 650 people have gotten sick.READ MORE: Edwin Allen Charged With Sexually Assaulting Woman In Upper Darby SEPTA Train Terminal
Officials say the tainted onions are from Chihuahua, Mexico.READ MORE: Ellen Greenberg Case: Judge To Allow Case To Non-Jury Trial With New Evidence As Family Fights To Prove Death Was Homicide
They were sold between July 1 and Aug. 27.
The CDC says if you don’t know where the onions are from, throw them away.MORE NEWS: Barricade Situation Ends After Man Armed With Machete Climbs Onto I-95, Halts Traffic: Police
For more information, click here.