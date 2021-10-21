PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 17-year-old who was reportedly shot while playing with guns in an Olney basement died Wednesday morning, according to Philadelphia police. The victim, identified as Kyleek Williams, died at the hospital.
The shooting happened Tuesday in the 6000 block of North American Street. Police said the victim and two other teens were in the basement, playing with semi-automatic guns when one went off. Williams was hit in the stomach.
Police said there is a suspect in custody, and the shooting is still under investigation.
