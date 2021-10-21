PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rat infestation in a North Philadelphia neighborhood is slowly getting better as the city is making progress in getting rid of the unwelcomed creatures.

Residents say they are seeing improvement and are thankful they’re getting help from the city.

“That’s a blessing they are coming out,” block captain Yolanda Murray said.

Murray is relieved to see the city health department helping her neighborhood after rats were running rampant in an empty lot on the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue.

“They are putting poison down so they’ve been subsiding and leaving slowly,” Murray said.

About a week ago, Murray reached out to Eyewitness News for help after she says she was desperate to clean up and no one would help.

Now a week later, the weeds are chopped down and rat burrows are located.

“That’s where they are shooting the poison at,” Murray said.

Murray is pointing at the orange markers sticking out from the ground. The goal is to eradicate the rats quickly and Murray thinks it’s working.

“All of the stores are happy. They said, ‘glad you did it because they have been running around here quite frequently,'” Murray said.

Murray and other residents are now worried about the future of the lot. They fear the rats will come back if it remains untouched.

“They have to keep coming out because there are too many. There are too many,” Murray said. “We need the rats to go. This is not a home for them.”

But she says she is grateful for the work that has already been done to keep their streets safe and healthy.

“Thank you for coming out. We appreciate you guys,” Murray said.

Residents told Eyewitness News they plan to work with their local councilmember to find a better use for the empty lot and to ensure the rats do not come back again.