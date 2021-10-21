CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Alyssa Adams
Filed Under:Fall Foliage, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attention all leaf peepers! Southeastern Pennsylvania is nearing its peak for fall foliage.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Nature Resources says the cooler temperatures across the region prompted a “noticeable change” across Southeastern Pennsylvania.

READ MORE: Onions Linked To Salmonella Outbreak In 37 States, Including Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Leaf colors are beginning to burst with vibrant colors from the Appalachian Mountains across towards Philadelphia.

READ MORE: Edwin Allen Charged With Sexually Assaulting Woman In Upper Darby SEPTA Train Terminal

In north and western Pennsylvania the colors are starting to fade.

The Smoky Mountains predicted that mid-October would be when the leaves peaked in the Philadelphia region.

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Looking For Current Commercial Driver's License Holders To Become School Bus Drivers

Click here to check out the best places to view the fall foliage.