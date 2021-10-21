PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A small win for a local family who has spent more than 10 years fighting to have their daughter’s death ruled a homicide. The attorney for the family of Ellen Greenberg says a judge has decided to allow the case to go to a non-jury trial.

Greenberg was a Philadelphia School Teacher found stabbed 20 times in her Manayunk apartment.

Her death was ruled a suicide.

Last Friday, Greenberg’s family and their attorney made their case to a city judge to argue her death was a homicide, not a suicide.

Greenberg was a beloved teacher who worked at Juniata Park Academy.

“Ellen was a very, very good, caring person,” Josh Greenberg, Ellen’s father, said.

But her parents say she had her life cut short at just 27-years old after she was found dead in her Manayunk apartment with more than 20 stab wounds to her body in 2011.

Greenberg’s mother says they are “very pleased that the court is allowing this case to go to trial. We look forward to the trial in hopes of obtaining justice for Ellen.”

