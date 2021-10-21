UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — CBS3 has learned a 28-year-old man is in custody after Upper Darby police say he sexually assaulted a woman inside a SEPTA train terminal. Edwin Allen, of Philadelphia, is currently in custody.

The assault happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, the victim fell asleep on the El train and got off at 69th Street. She approached Allen asking for directions to get back on the train to go to the city. Allen told the victim to follow him.

When the two got on the terminal escalators, authorities said Allen groped the victim and assaulted her, ripping off half her clothes. The victim started screaming, which caused a SEPTA worker to yell out.

A SEPTA police officer nearby intervened and stopped the attack. According to police, Allen was convicted in Philadelphia for lewdness, indecent exposure, and indecent assault last year. He was released this January. Authorities told CBS3 he was meant to be on Megan’s Law registry but was not.

This is the second assault to happen in this area within the last two weeks; police said 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy raped a woman aboard the El train as other riders recorded the incident.

Authorities will give an update on the previous attack and rider safety at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, along with First Assistant District Attorney Tanner Rouse and Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt, will speak.