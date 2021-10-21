UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A 28-year-old man is in custody after Upper Darby police say he sexually assaulted a woman inside a SEPTA train terminal. Edwin Allen, of Philadelphia, is currently in custody.

This was a classic case of being in the right place at the right time.

“Something this high-profile, I’ve never come across something like this before,” SEPTA Police Officer Thomas Schiliro said.

Schiliro has been with the department for four years. He says his police work has never been more important than it was on Wednesday evening. He was steps away from where a woman was being sexually assaulted at 69th Street Transportation Center.

“I was close. I heard screaming from inside the terminal. I went upstairs to investigate and when I arrived I saw the victim and a couple other members of the public pointing out the suspect,” Schirilo said.

Police say a woman was riding on the El and fell asleep. When she woke up, she exited the train and went into the concourse and asked the suspect for help finding the train to get back into the city. Police say 28-year-old Edwin Allen offered to help the woman, but instead ripped her clothes off, groped and assaulted her.

While SEPTA has nearly 2,000 surveillance cameras in its system, Schirilo was there when he was needed most.

“You kind of just have to block out the noise. You don’t really have time to think. You think, ‘bad guy, I have to get him,’ intervene however I can,” Schirilo said.

Allen has a sex conviction on his record in Philadelphia and was on SEPTA police’s radar as a serial sexual attacker.

Schirilo is stationed at 69th Street, and he’s going back on duty there Thursday night.