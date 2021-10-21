PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation involving a man lighting a tent on fire and climbing onto northbound Interstate 95 with a machete is now over, according to Philadelphia police. The man is currently in the hospital before being taken to detectives.
According to the department, this happened in the 100 block of Spring Garden Street around 9:30 a.m. U.S. Marshals went to the area to serve a Megan’s Law warrant to the 33-year-old, who was at a homeless encampment. When the U.S. Marshals arrived, police said the man set the tent on fire. A propane inside the tent did not explode, the department said.
Police declared it a barricade situation around 9:43 a.m. The man, armed with a machete, “climbed up onto northbound I-95,” the department said. After being tased, the man eventually dropped the machete and was taken into custody.
No one was injured during the incident.