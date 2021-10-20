PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Anger and disgust in Oxford Circle after a woman was spotted on camera outside a local dance studio. Then parents saw the hateful message, saying “you’re not welcome here.”

The owner says at first, she thought the flyers were innocent until they read the hateful message. The pieces of paper were quickly taken down before the children could see.

Young dancers showcasing their moves and fine-tuning their craft, you can see the passion reflecting from the mirrors inside Kreative Legends on Cottman Avenue. But last week they say this happened.

Surveillance cameras caught a woman posting pieces of papers on the building.

Owner Kayla Shuler says her mother ran outside and couldn’t believe what she saw.

“Well, she goes outside and come to find out that it reads on the flyers, ‘You’re not welcome,'” Shuler said.

Shuler says her business is new to the area after relocating from Germantown because they were growing. She says her heart breaks for the kids.

“Obviously, this is a predominantly Black dance studio and most of the students are Black and to see that you posted this, I couldn’t believe it you would do this to children. You would tell them that they’re not welcome,” Shuler said.

The dance community is working to make sure this never happens again.

“You don’t want anyone to be pointed at or looked at in this manner. It’s just not a good feeling,” one woman said.

Shuler says this didn’t scare her and her business isn’t going anywhere.

“She will not push us out and I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” Shuler said.

“This is the Kreative Legends way, this is not going to stop us,” a woman said.

Police are investigating and searching for the woman in that video.

If you know anything you are asked to call police.