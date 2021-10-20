PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are wanted in connection with a West Philadelphia robbery earlier this month, according to Philadelphia police. The department released new surveillance video from the October 11 incident, which happened in the 6000 block of Market Street.
The video shows the two men outside a bar around 11 p.m. The duo attacked another man, with one of them putting a gun to the victim’s head.
They stole the victim’s handgun before running off.
Wanted: Suspects for Robbery in the 18th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/py5bWP8adE pic.twitter.com/DXkE76y3I8
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 20, 2021
The department described the men as Black and between 25- and 30-years-old. The first suspect is described as 5’8″ and stocky. He had a beard at the time of the incident. The second suspect is 6’2″ and thin. Both wore black athletic clothing during the robbery.
Anyone with information should call 215.686.TIPS (8477).