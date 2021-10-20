CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News, Temple University Police

PHILADELPHA (CBS) — Temple University police are investigating reports of multiple assaults involving a man on a scooter. Temple Police issued a warning Tuesday night about the incident and the man involved.

In a tweet, Temple Police said the man was riding a scooter when he “inappropriately touch[ed]” the women. The man is between 20- to 30-years-old and was wearing dark clothes, along with a mask and boots.

Police urged students to use the university escort service, as well as walk in well-lit areas.

Anyone with safety concerns can call 215-204-1234.