PHILADELPHA (CBS) — Temple University police are investigating reports of multiple assaults involving a man on a scooter. Temple Police issued a warning Tuesday night about the incident and the man involved.
We want to make the campus community aware of incidents involving a male inappropriately touching women while riding a scooter. The male was described as African American 20-30 years of age, wearing dark clothing, mask and boots, riding an electric scooter.
In a tweet, Temple Police said the man was riding a scooter when he “inappropriately touch[ed]” the women. The man is between 20- to 30-years-old and was wearing dark clothes, along with a mask and boots.
Police urged students to use the university escort service, as well as walk in well-lit areas.
If at any time you have concerns about your safety, do not hesitate to call 911 or Temple Police at 215-204-1234 (1-1234 from a campus phone).
