PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — The family of a South Jersey man needs your help to find the driver who hit him and took off. Thirty-two-year-old Shadid Fauntleroy was simply crossing the street at Route 130 and Drexel Avenue in Pennsauken when he was struck and killed.

The man was trying to cross Route 130 when he was hit by a car that never stopped. The impact sent him flying into the air.

Pennsauken police have released surveillance video showing the moments before a Camden County man was hit just after midnight Tuesday morning as he was trying to cross Route 130 southbound at Drexel Avenue.

“The driver did not stop,” Pennsauken police Officer Lexxus Matos said.

Police say a silver SUV hit Fauntleroy with such force that his belongings were scattered across the roadway. Now, they’re searching for the driver who sped off after the crash.

“Silver, maybe Mercedes Benz truck with a year of between 2002 and 2005 with heavy front-end damage, maybe the two headlights,” Matos said.

Tuesday afternoon, family and friends gathered to place balloons, flowers and notes at the place where Fauntleroy died. Those who live nearby say the area is prone to accidents.

“All the time there are accidents, more at night,” Juanita Baltren said.

As police continue to review evidence, they’re hoping the person or persons responsible will come forward.

“At the end of the day, things do happen. However, it’s all about accountability,” Matos said.

The victim’s loved ones are now left to grieve.

“Give the family some type of closure because there is someone that is not here today due to the incident,” Matos said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsauken police.