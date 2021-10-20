PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The president of SEPTA’s union is telling members to be on the watch for a strike. The president of Transit Workers Union Local 234, Willie Brown, is saying there will be a strike vote authorization on Sunday if there’s no progress in talks this week.
The main sticking points in reaching a contract are raises, maternity leave, pay for members who lose their lives to COVID, and an increased police presence.
The last time the union’s contract was up in 2016, workers walked off the job for six days. The strike brought buses, subways, and trolleys to a halt.READ MORE: Plan Unveiled To Resolve Battle Over Control For Upper Darby's 'Summer Stage'
SEPTA says it continues to negotiate with the union ahead of the strike deadline.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia School District is warning parents that if a strike happens, schools may have to shift to 100% virtual learning. This is because the strike would impact almost 60,000 students who rely on SEPTA to get to and from school.