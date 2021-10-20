CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Calling all cat lovers! If you’ve been on the fence about whether you should adopt a new furry friend, now is the purr-fect opportunity.

The PSPCA is waiving adoption fees for all adult cats this Saturday, Oct. 23.

This is taking place at the PSPCA headquarters, located at 350 East Erie Ave. in Philadelphia.

The adoption fees will be waived from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The PSPCA says the headquarters is still completely full of cats looking for their “furever” homes, despite the recent successful adoption weekend.

All normal adoption processes and policies will be followed on this fee-waived adoption day.

For more information on the adoption process, click here.