PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is injured after being shot in Hunting Park Tuesday night, according to the Philadelphia police. The shooting happened just before midnight on the 4200 block of North Broad Street.
The department said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot in the leg but walked into a Walgreens for help. More than two dozen shots were fired.
The department said the shooting was captured on surveillance video and revealed a dark-colored SUV on Jerome Street that started the gunfire.
“It stops in the middle of the 4200 block of North Broad Street,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3. “Two or three people get out of that SUV, and they begin firing shots.”
Chief Inspector Small said investigators found 26 shell casings at the intersection. A bullet also went through a bar nearby, but no one there was injured.
