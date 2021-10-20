PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the city is seeing an overall uptick in shootings and homicides. But some areas are actually seeing a decrease in violent crime.
“This means that our Operation Pinpoint strategy is working, with significant decreases in violent crimes throughout multiple districts across the city. In fact, several districts have seen double-digit decreases in homicides since the last year, and six have seen double-digit decreases in non-fatal shootings,” Outlaw said.
The commissioner also says the department is doing a good job of confiscating illegal guns.