PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Murder charges have been filed against the 21-year-old man arrested for the deadly shooting outside of Lincoln High School on Monday. Aaron Scott was arraigned Tuesday night and has a court date next month.

A 16-year-old student was also taken into custody.

The shooting killed 66-year-old Jeffrey Carter, a grandfather who was driving by when he was hit by gunfire. A 16-year-old Lincoln High student is still in critical condition.

Including Monday’s shooting, there have been four episodes of gun violence during this academic year near Philadelphia schools. It’s a trend that has many worried.

In North Philadelphia, the principals’ union, City Council and parents are holding a news conference amid this surge in violence.

There are also students here from a nearby after-school program. They are demanding more be done to keep students safe.

“Children should be safe going in the school building. They should feel safe going to school and coming home from school,” parent Maritza Guridy said.

Guridy has four children in the Philadelphia School District. She’s also part of the National Parents’ Union and the northeast regional organizer. As city and school officials try to tamp down the rise in violence, she says parents need a seat at the table.

“They have to ask the parents, ‘What do you think your school need to make it safer?’ Conversations are not being had with families. We know what’s going on in the streets because our children are walking these streets every single day,” she said.

“We should be guaranteeing the safety of young people,” City Councilmember Helen Gym said.

Gym stood with the principals’ union Wednesday, and among other things, called on the school district to fill the 600 job vacancies it has. Some of the positions include counselors, nurses and safety staff.

She’s also calling for school safety zones to be expanded and for more after-school programs.

“This is not just for the district to solve, this is not for principals just to deal with on their own. It is not a problem that can be solved solely through policing. We need a full-scale investment in young people both inside and outside of schools,” Gym said.

Principals say the crime these students deal with doesn’t need to be like this.

“There is a war going on these streets of Philadelphia and it’s because the system may have failed many of our babies who lack knowledge of self, who lack love, who lack resources, who lack access, and who do not have the ability to dream,” Shavonne McMillan said.

In the city’s crime news conference Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced there will be more focus on the perimeters of the schools going forward so families can have some peace of mind.