PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will provide an update on his administration’s anti-violence efforts. The mayor will be joined by Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, as well as others from both Philadelphia police and the city.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will provide an update on his administration’s anti-violence efforts, along with Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Deputy Commissioner for Operations Joel Dales, Dep. Commissioner for Investigations Benjamin Naish, and Erica Atwood from the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety.
- When: Wednesday, Oct. 20
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.