EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who was armed with a machete during a robbery at a convenience store in Evesham Township. The robbery happened at Tamu Market, located at 27 N. Maple Ave., on Oct. 19 around 7:30 p.m.
Investigators say a white man, dressed in all black, displayed a machete and ordered the cashier to empty the register in which he complied. The suspect then fled the store on foot in an unknown direction with cash and vape packs.
Police established a perimeter and a K-9 Unit was summoned to the scene to assist in the search for the suspect.
If anyone knows the identity of the suspect in the video above, contact the Evesham Township Police Department at 856-983-1116.