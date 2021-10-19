PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Zach Ertz is no longer an Eagle, but we still have a piece of the beloved player in the city. His mother is still here continuing their mission to bring hope to our neighborhoods in need.

“It’s just been the most life-changing experience,” Lisa Ertz said.

Zach Ertz may now be playing for the Arizona Cardinals but his mother, Lisa, remains in Philadelphia.

Eyewitness News spoke with her about not only her son’s commitment to this city but her loyalty as well. She will be continuing the work with the Ertz Family Foundation, continuing a legacy her son started years ago.

“It’s been an extraordinarily emotional time for me. These last nine years have been some of the greatest family memories,” Lisa Ertz said.

News of the Ertz trade last week hit hard, bringing not only his mother to tears but the former Eagles’ tight end himself.

“This is home, Philadelphia is home. And that was tough just to kind of articulate that to people, that I love this place,” Zach Ertz said after the trade.

“Philadelphia got so into my heart and my soul that I moved here in 2019 to never miss a home game, to never miss him running out of the tunnel,” Lisa Ertz said.

Zach Ertz sent a lengthy, heartfelt thank you message to Philly and Eagles fans, recounting an indelible moment in Eagles history.

It reads, in part: “In 2013, I was drafted to this city away from my family, friends, and now wife, Julie, and I was immediately adopted into the Philly family. I came with one goal, to help win the first Lombardi Trophy in this city’s history and WE DID IT!”

Lisa Ertz says the Ertz Family Foundation is still in the midst of several projects in the city, especially helping underserved communities.

