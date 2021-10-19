PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects they say robbed and carjacked a man in the middle of the afternoon in Juniata Park. Security video shows one of the suspects pointing a gun at the victim on Sunday.
They then snatched his keys and took his SUV.
This happened at the Universal Pharmacy on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue.
Call police if you recognize the suspects.