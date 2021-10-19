PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A preliminary hearing for Richard Nicoletti, the former Philadelphia SWAT officer Richard caught on video pepper-spraying Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020, is scheduled for Tuesday. He used the chemicals in June of last year to clear the protesters from the Vine Street Expressway.
The protestors were demonstrating after the death of George Floyd.
The Philadelphia police department fired Nicoletti after the incident. A municipal judge dismissed the case this past spring.
But District Attorney Larry Krasner refiled charges, including recklessly endangering another person and assault.