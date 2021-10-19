PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects wanted in connection to a shooting in Kensington. Surveillance video was released of the shooting which happened on Oct. 3 on the 2700 block of Ruth Street.
Police say the suspect fled in what they believe was a Saturn SUV and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 24th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/2bz5dHMqq1 pic.twitter.com/PiBf584GLH
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 19, 2021
A 38-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old woman was injured in the shooting.
If you have any information, contact the police.