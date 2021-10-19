CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects wanted in connection to a shooting in Kensington. Surveillance video was released of the shooting which happened on Oct. 3 on the 2700 block of Ruth Street.

Police say the suspect fled in what they believe was a Saturn SUV and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A 38-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old woman was injured in the shooting.

If you have any information, contact the police.