PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A crash and shooting are under investigation after police say a Philadelphia Water Department employee fired a shot at another vehicle following a crash in South Philadelphia Tuesday morning. Investigators say a Philadelphia Water Department vehicle and civilian vehicle were involved in a crash at 24th Street and Passyunk Avenue, shortly after 9:30 a.m.
Both drivers exited their vehicles and were involved in a physical altercation. That's when police say a passenger in the water department vehicle pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the civilian's vehicle, striking the driver's side mirror.
The Philadelphia Water Department vehicle fled the scene but was later stopped by police on the 3000 block of South 61st Street.
The two employees were detained. There is no word if they are facing charges.
The water department said it’s assisting with the investigation but would not give other details.
The incident remains under investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.