PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey, according to officials. Eyewitness News was on the scene along route 1-30 south near Burwood Avenue.
All lanes were blocked overnight as accident investigators looked for evidence, but police have reopened the scene of the crash.
Eyewitness News has learned the victim was found on the scene around midnight. The striking vehicle left the scene. There’s no description of that vehicle at this time.
Eyewitness News is working to get updates on this developing story.