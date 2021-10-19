PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In many ways, computers have made our lives so much easier but when something goes wrong, they can seem impossible to fix. Not for the pros, though. In this week’s Open For Business, we head to PopQuiz Computers in Northeast Philadelphia where fixing technology troubles is a subject they excel in.

Like the test no one looks forward to, PopQuiz Computers is a full-service IT company that helps you with the unwanted surprises that technology can spring on us.

“When I was young, I always liked taking things apart and figuring out how it works and putting it back together,” owner Brian Murphy said. “Computers is what stuck.”

Murphy says that when thousands of businesses shifted online during the pandemic, Pop Quiz Computers shifted too. They started marketing fewer repairs in the residential community and more information security for small businesses — because customer information that’s not protected could affect all of us.

“Your information is just out there,” Murphy said. “People don’t realize it’s not just your information but their customer information too, that’s just at risk for anybody to take advantage of. A lot of businesses have no idea what’s on their network or what can get into your network. They won’t know they need someone like us until they’re infected. Then they lose money, they lose their reputation, customer data and we’re just trying to make people aware of that.”

So the next time something pops up, don’t let the couch and video games for the group fool you. The people at PopQuiz Computers bring their “A” game.

Watch the video above for more on Pop Quiz Computers.