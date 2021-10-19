CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’ve got another star sighting in Philadelphia. Actor Nick Nolte is in town shooting a new movie.

Nolte has been filming the movie in the Rittenhouse section of the city.

The film is about a young man who befriends a homeless man played by Nolte.

HughE Dillon snapped pics of Nolte for Eyewitness News this week.

(Credit: HughE Dillon)

The movie is directed by Brandon Eric Kami, who lives in Philly.

Last month, Adam Sandler was all around the city filming his new movie “Hustle,” which is set to premiere on Netflix.